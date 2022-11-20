Today's Forecast: After record breaking snowfall, the snow comes to an end!

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Lake effect snow showers finally come to a close today. Dry air will begin to move in, cutting off moisture intake which will help ease up those snow showers. Records with this snowfall have been shattered. Snowfall daily totals have exceeded 6 to 7 inches, and our November snowfall total so far has already climbed to 27.3 inches. Cloud cover will begin to diminish today, leaving us with partly cloudy skies overnight, tonight. Warmer air sets in to start the work week off. A thaw kicks off tomorrow as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s, which will encourage some melting of that newly fallen snow. Partly cloudy skies dominate the first half of the week, but clouds begin to bulk up by Thanksgiving. There's a chance for a few showers on Thanksgiving as a system sets up for the end of the week. Warmer air and the disturbance could bring chances of a rain / snow mix by Friday and Saturday. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and the coldest day of the weekend. Lake effect snow will gradually diminish through the morning as drier air filters in. Highs in the middle 20s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradually clearing skies. Temperatures fall to near 20 degrees. Wind chill drops 'feels like' temperatures into the single digits and teens. Winds west-northwest 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs around 40 degrees.

THURSDAY/THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, chances of a rain snow mix. Highs in the lower 40s.

