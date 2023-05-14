Today's Forecast: A mostly cloudy Mother's Day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Mother's Day! Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast once again today, with very minimal spotty sprinkles. Much of the viewing area is expected to dry out in the afternoon, except for areas south and west of Grand Rapids. The best chance for any measurable rain is expected to be from South Haven to Coldwater, and south. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, mainly in the mid to upper 60s, but still pleasant for the holiday. Tonight the skies will begin to clear up with overnight lows dipping into the 30s. Light winds provide the opportunity for patchy frost to form. Dry skies settle in for a majority of next week, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees almost every day. Our next chance for rain showers arrive at the tail end of the week on Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY / MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Patchy frost possible. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds light and variable.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

