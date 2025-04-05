Today's Forecast: A.M. showers end, otherwise mostly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for a few lingering morning showers today, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. It will be a little cooler on Sunday under partly cloudy skies in the upper 40s. We are tracking snow showers returning Monday with a sharp cold front and highs in the 30s both Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Few morning showers likely, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds north/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds north/west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Sharply colder too. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 50.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube