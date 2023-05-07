Today's Forecast: A.M. showers and thunderstorms, with gradual afternoon clearing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Early this morning showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible in the viewing area, moving west to east. Some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning and small hail. After the morning showers pass through, we can expect to see skies begin to clear up a bit by the afternoon with humid air and temps in the mid 70s. There are a few chances for pop-up showers this afternoon but expect otherwise dry conditions. More shower and storm chances arise on Monday, with lingering spotty showers on Tuesday. Almost all of our 7-day forecast has temperatures in the 70s, normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 60s. A large high pressure system to our north looks to help dry us out for the majority of next week! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Scattered shower and storms in the morning. Afternoon clearing expected. Highs in the low/middle 70s. Winds south/southeast turning west/southwest in the afternoon, at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A few showers possible early, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube