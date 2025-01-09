Today's Forecast: A.M. Lakeshore flurries, Inland sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The cold air will stick around through the weekend into next week with highs mainly in the 20s, and we've already been below freezing for an entire week! While it will be cold today, it will be the best day of the week with dry conditions and some sunshine expected (especially inland). Another quick 1" to 3" of snow is possible Friday and Friday night as another clipper system work into the area. Another round of heavier snow is possible on Sunday and Monday with the next system, and this one may be more on the order of 2" to 4" with higher amounts and lake effect starting up behind it later Monday into Tuesday. If you are a winter weather lover, this cold pattern looks to be in place through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Lakeshore clouds, snow showers, and flurries this morning, otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny (especially inland). Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper teens. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with light to steady snow developing, especially in the afternoon. Another 1" to 3" possible. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of A.M. snow showers or flurries, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with snow likely. Total accumulations of 2" to 4" possible. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

