Another round of snow, this time widespread

WEST MICHIGAN — Widespread sunshine Thursday is giving way to widespread snow Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, and Kalamazoo counties from 8 A.M. Friday through 4 A.M. Saturday.

Even though not all counties are in the advisory, all West Michigan communities will see snow from mid-morning Friday through Friday night as a cold front passes through.

SNOW FORECAST

An approaching low and cold front coming out of the Plains will move through Friday, and draw up moisture from a large low impacting the south central U.S. This will lead to snow developing in the morning, and continuing through most of the day Friday.

Light snow may be falling enough to impact lakeshore communities for the Friday morning commute, but for most areas along and east of 131 snow will begin in the mid-morning.

Widespread light snow continues along the front through the mid-afternoon. Areas of additional lake enhancement along the shore could produce isolated bursts of heavier snow.

As the cold front exits West Michigan by late Friday evening, a wind direction change from the northwest will help generate some lake enhanced snow showers. These could be moderately heavy at times, but will be very isolated.

TOTALS

With the widespread nature of snow along the cold front areawide totals will be in the 1-3" range, especially for areas east of 131. Lakeshore communities will get additional snow totals up to 5" due to the lake effect snow Friday evening and into Saturday.

Expect some slippery areas on the roads, especially 31, I-196 and portions of I-94 near the lakeshore.

