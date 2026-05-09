Today's Forecast: A few rain showers, then afternoon clearing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Today will be the warmest day in the near future with highs in the mid 60s and a breezy west-southwest wind. A few scattered showers are possible throughout the morning and into the afternoon as a cold front moves through West Michigan, but rain amounts will be very light. It will be cooler on Mother's Day with highs in the upper 50s, but dry, sunny and breezy. The first half of the upcoming week is trending cooler with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s, and chilly nights in the 30s and 40s. A few areas of frost could be possible on Sunday and Monday nights. However, warmer weather is on the way in the longer term forecast with 70s likely by the end of next week!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few morning and afternoon showers. A thunderstorm possible, mainly east. Then turning partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds SW becoming W at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 30s near 40. Winds NNE at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s near 60. Winds WNW at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance A.M. showers, then mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance showers late.

FRIDAY: Chance showers early, then mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

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