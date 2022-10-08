Today's Forecast: A breezy, cool and sunny Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: BRRR! Many of us will be waking up to chilly temperatures once again. Hopefully vulnerable plants were brought inside! Our Frost Advisory and Freeze Watch will expire at 9 A.M. this morning. For today we can expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be breezy and temperatures will only rise to the mid 50s. A rebound begins tomorrow and lasts into next week, with daytime high temperatures back in the 60s. We'll start the work week with partly to mostly sunny skies. Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Wednesday next week. It looks like we could have a wet and cool end to the week! Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Early morning widespread frost / freeze possible, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds out of the west between 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows dip to the low 40s. Winds out of the west-southwest between 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds from the west between 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

