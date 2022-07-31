Today's Forecast: A beautiful end to the weekend, showers on the horizon for the work week

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: It's a great Sunday to spend outdoors! High pressure continues to bring clear skies and low dew point temperatures (less humid) across West Michigan. We will see this perfect stretch of weather will come to a smooth end headed into the work week. A few passing fair weather cumulus clouds inland possible, as temps climb to the mid 80s. The next chance for rain arrives on Monday as a cold front approaches. Clouds will increase late tonight with the rain chances beginning before sunrise Monday. As of now, forecast models are suggesting a big warm up for Wednesday, but they are short lived with another storm chance Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Slightly more humid. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds southwest, light and variable.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a shower/storm possible. Some storms south/east of Grand Rapids may be on the strong side in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Humid too.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, but hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s, with a chance of evening and overnight showers/thunderstorms headed into Thursday.

