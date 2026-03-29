Sunday's Forecast: Much warmer today, stormy this week

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki: A big warm-up begins Sunday in West Michigan as temperatures rise to near 60 degrees in the afternoon. Even warmer air comes into the area early this week but our weather will be turning much more active as well. Sunday's forecast calls for partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight is dry with lows in the 40s and then most of Monday is dry as well. Monday will be very warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night into Tuesday, shower and storm chances begin to increase. The Storm Prediction Center has put the area in a level one marginal risk for severe weather for this time. Right now, it looks like a few stronger storms will be possible with gusty winds or hail being the main threats. A cold front will bring showers and storms on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. That front clears the area Wednesday and then another system will move in for Thursday. This one looks like mostly rain but with some colder air around, we will need to keep an eye on the rain mixing in with a little snow early Thursday.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of storms Monday night. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Rain and storms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Drying out, mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain likely. Some snow may mix in early. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Showers early. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain possible late. Highs in the low 60s.

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