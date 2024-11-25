Snow & cold air into Thanksgiving weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — While West Michigan experienced it's first snowfall of the 2024-2025 winter season November 21st, there are signs of consistent snowfall headed into Thanksgiving and the holiday weekend.

THE SET UP

First off, a mild Monday brings light rain ahead of a cold front Monday night. This drives temperatures to stay at or below 40 degrees Tuesday through early December.

TUESDAY

Snow could fall in parts of West Michigan as early as Tuesday with some lake effect along U.S.-10. Don't expect accumulations, as temperatures stay above freezing at the surface and a little sunshine will peek through clouds Tuesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY

Early Thanksgiving travel Wednesday will feature a mixed bag. The morning should start quiet with highs near 40°. In the afternoon, a weaker shortwave system sets up along the state line and looks to bring some rain / snow mix into Wednesday night.

THANKSGIVING DAY

Thanksgiving morning will have a more organized low pressure set up near the Ohio River. Being on the north side of that system means rain / snow mix may turn to light snow for morning travel, but no major impacts expected during the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday evening, after the wind shifts from east to northwest, our attention turns to Lake Michigan. Lake Effect snow is expected to push inland with strong gusts and lead to measurable snowfall overnight and Black Friday. Thursday night travel could be slick if the snow starts early enough.

FRIDAY

Highs will barely break the freezing mark in the afternoon, paired with the heaviest of the lake effect snow expected Friday morning, looks to be the window of most concern for travel. Accumulations looks to stick with the cool air persisting.

WEEKEND

The Lake Effect snow machine will produce on & off snow showers, especially along and west of U.S.-131 Saturday and Sunday. Even more concerning, afternoon highs in the upper 20s near 30° will keep any measurable snow on the ground to ring in the first week of December.

It could be cold enough to keep those Thanksgiving leftovers outside if you run out of room in your freezer.

Get ready to kick of December with extra 'BRRRRR'!

