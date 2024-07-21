Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More storms possible mid-week

Pop-up showers Monday, but an organized system Wednesday
Saturday Forecast July 20, 2024
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
Posted at 7:48 AM, Jul 21, 2024

WEST MICHIGAN — We've enjoyed quieter, drier air the last several days in West Michigan, but we are in store for another week of humidity. This will bring some storm opportunities, too.

Dew points have been in the 50s since July 17th. Humidity has been slowly climbing and back to more uncomfortable conditions for the work week.

DEW POINTS CLIMBING
Former President Donald Trump rallies in Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena just one week after an attempted assassination, and just days after accepting the Republican nomination for president.

This will allow for some general shower and storm development Monday afternoon. Nothing is expected to be severe, or prolonged in one area.

MONDAY AFTERNOON
Former President Donald Trump rallies in Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena just one week after an attempted assassination, and just days after accepting the Republican nomination for president.

Tuesday will have a system setting up north of Michigan, putting Grand Rapids in the sunny and dry slot before our weather turns on Wednesday.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON
WXMI

A cold front is expected to move east midday Wednesday, and depending on the timing, could fire off a few stronger thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
Former President Donald Trump rallies in Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena just one week after an attempted assassination, and just days after accepting the Republican nomination for president.

We will watch closely the Storm Prediction Center 'Severe Weather Outlook' for Wednesday. It will be released Monday morning.

Thankfully, we will return to dry air and sunshine Thursday, and we're looking at a warm and sunny weekend to end July!

PRECIPITATION CHANCES
Former President Donald Trump rallies in Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena just one week after an attempted assassination, and just days after accepting the Republican nomination for president.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book