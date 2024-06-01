Meteorological Summer begins today

WEST MICHIGAN — Grand Rapids hasn't reached 90 degrees in 2024, but its still a historically warm Spring in the record books.

West Michigan is kicking off the first week of Meteorological Summer, but the summer-like weather pattern has been around before this weeks forecast.

Between March 1 and May 31 in 2024, Grand Rapids has an average high of 61.3°, which is tied for 5th warmest Spring on record.

Some might argue this wasn't a warm May because West Michigan hasn't recorded a ton of 80 degree days, we have only had 6 occurrences.

What is distinct, is for the 4th time on record, and first since 2018, May did not record a temperature below 40°.

June looks to start mild with back to back 80s in the week ahead, but lots of rain, too.

Here's to hoping this Summer trends drier and sunnier for West Michigan to enjoy all there is to offer outdoors!

