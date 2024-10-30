Halloween Forecast: Rain and a strong thunderstorm possible early, then cooling

WEST MICHIGAN — Can you believe it—Halloween is almost here! And some of the most important questions on everyone's minds are, will it be a "coats over costumes" evening, and will an umbrella be necessary?

Halloween weather varies from year to year in West Michigan. This variable weather is common in transition seasons (fall, spring) as the jet stream swings farther north and south than in the summer and winter. Average high temperatures for Halloween in West Michigan are mid-50s, with average lows in the mid-30s.

The good news is, unlike last year's Halloween which featured snow and very chilly temperatures, it won't be nearly as cool this year! However, with a cold front rolling through during the first half of the day, pockets of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible, and a few thunderstorms could be on the strong side.

West Michigan is included in a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather on Halloween (Level 1 out of 5). This means thunderstorms in the bright green shaded area could produce isolated wind gusts of 60+ mph. Most storms will not be this intense, but a few could cross that threshold.

WXMI

Strong and severe storms are possible due to the clash of airmasses. Ahead of the cold front, we are warm and humid which translates into energy in the atmosphere. The cold front diving into the warm and humid air helps to spark strong thunderstorms due to the amount of energy in the atmosphere.

FORECAST TIMING

Scattered showers will move onshore from Lake Michigan in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning are possible.

WXMI

Those showers and storms will strengthen as they move from the lakeshore toward the 131 corridor by mid-morning. Southern and eastern counties have a higher chance of a stronger storm than areas farther north. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s at this time, with a breeze from the southwest.

WXMI

By late morning as temperatures rise into the low 70s, the energy in the atmosphere increases as well. The peak window for strong or an isolated severe storm is from around 10 AM to 2 PM, depending on the timing of the front. Gusty winds are the primary severe weather threat. Heavy rain and lightning are also likely with any storm, regardless of strength.

Once the cold front has passed, the storm threat is over. A few remaining isolated showers are possible through the afternoon and early evening behind the front as wind swings in from the northwest, but most will be drying out. Temperatures will also start to fall at this point.

wxmi

By the time trick-or-treating rolls around, most if not all will be drying out, but it will be chilly! Temperatures will fall quickly into the low to mid-50s by sunset, and it will be breezy.

wxmi

So you most likely won't need an umbrella for trick-or-treating after 5 PM, but you might want a light jacket to combat the chilly temperatures and the wind.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

