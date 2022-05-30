Tau Herculids meteors may be upon us tonight

WEST MICHIGAN - You've probably never heard of it, but the Tau Herculids meteor shower (or storm) may materialize tonight all thanks to fragments from a shattered comet. Up to 1,000 shooting stars or meteors are possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but are not certain. While the skies over West Michigan are expected to be clear to partly cloudy, astronomers say there's also a chance that we don't pass through the thickest part of the comet fragments, which creates the debris and ultimately gives us the meteor show. In that case, we may miss out.

It's always easier to see these meteors when we get away from city lights and have no moon in view. This time, a new moon will not be visible, so that means no light, so better viewing conditions. NASA says if the comet that spawned the meteor storm has debris traveling less than 220 mph, then nothing will make it to Earth. Just know the chance is also there for a possible "spectacular sight as well".

The originating comet for this meteor shower is the SW3 or 73P/Schwasssmann-Wachmann, named after the founders. It was back in 1930 that these two German astronomers found images of the comet. The comet continues to break apart and disintegrate, sending these meteors toward the Earth. If it does come to fruition, look to the north-northwest from 1 A.M. or later, not far from the brilliant yellow-orange star Arcturus.

