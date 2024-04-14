Sunrises before 7 A.M. start this week

WEST MICHIGAN — Today is a sunny and warm Spring day across West Michigan! We we're able to catch the sunrise cleanly and will enjoy the sunset, too. Better yet, were gaining over 2.5 minutes of daylight each day, helping the sun to rise before 7 A.M. starting Monday morning!

April 13 sunrise was 7:01 A.M., and April 14 will see a sunrise of 6:59 A.M.! We will be able to enjoy sunrises before 7 A.M. until the end of August!

Our earliest sunset will be 6:03 A.M. between June 8 and June 21. The first 9 P.M. sunset of the season is May 16.

Our average high temperature on April 14 is 57 degrees. Temperatures this week will start 10 or more degrees above average as we get opportunities to see the sunrise.

Our average April sunshine is 48%, and we've been right at that in 2024, at 50.3%, but this weekend will be the sunniest two day stretch of the month.

We also see long term forecasts showing drier air after this mild stretch, leading to more opportunities to see the sunshine next week and beyond!

