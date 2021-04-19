Sub-Freezing temps likely this week

WEST MICHIGAN - While it's possible we may see some lighter snow showers mixed with rain showers on Tuesday, the chance of any real accumulating snow continues to shift south/east our forecast area. Our weather forecast models have been trending further south/east (toward Detroit/Toledo) with the best chances for accumulating snow. If this system tracks a bit further north/west, that would place more accumulation from Battle Creek to Coldwater, but that has not been the trend. Take a look below at our forecast models for snow output.

Perhaps more importantly is NOT the chance of some light accumulating snow in April, (we typically get 2" to 3" anyway this month), but of the sub-freezing temperatures that may threaten fruit crops. Commercial growers are at the greatest risk, especially if readings dip to the mid/upper 20s for several hours. Recall that two weeks ago we reached well into the 70s, even our first 80 in many spots. That accelerated the budding process, and now those same buds are in jeopardy of being damaged by a late season frost/freeze.

The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for tonight for Oceana and Newaygo Counties with overnight lows dipping into the mid/upper 20s. The remainder of our area remains in a FREEZE WATCH for Wednesday and Thursday mornings as temps dip into the mid/upper 20s at that time. These will likely be upgraded to WARNINGS on Tuesday. Below are the current warnings and watches as described above.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, temperatures will be running well below normal. Look for highs in the upper 30s/lower 40s Tuesday/Wednesday, with only upper 40s on Thursday. Normally we'd be at 60 for this time of year. While the commercial fruit growers have a much harder time in protecting their trees/buds, local folks that may have planted a garden should cover things up or bring in the plants Wednesday and Thursday morning. Generally speaking, we usually say to wait until at least Mother's Day weekend in West Michigan to plant the garden.

