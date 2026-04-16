Evacuation order issued for Muskegon River below Croton Dam

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Anyone living along the Muskegon River below the Croton Dam in Newaygo County has been directed to evacuate the area now.

Newaygo County Emergency Services issued the order at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The announcement came just two days after the National Weather Service forecasted the river to rise to record-setting levels.

Newaygo Neighbors along the Muskegon River prepare for flooding as water levels rise Olivia Yatooma

All neighbors living in the Flood Warning in Newaygo County should take their emergency supplies and leave the area, the Emergency Services department said. Public safety agencies may not be able to respond to calls for help in the flooded areas in the near future, leaving anyone still along the river without emergency services.

Electricity to homes and businesses along the river is expected to be disconnected to protect the power grid.

Several roads along the river remain closed due to unsafe conditions. Anyone caught going around a road barricade could be ticketed or arrested.

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