Stronger storms possible Monday evening

WEST MICHIGAN - While temperatures are expected to remain on the comfortable side in the middle 70s today and Sunday, look for the heat and humidity to spike by Tuesday and Wednesday as a warm front lifts into the state. The passage of this front on Monday evening/night may spark some stronger, perhaps severe storms at that time. See image below valid for 6 P.M. Monday.

The primary threats would be the chance of some wind and/or hail, otherwise heavy rain is also possible with the moisture-laden airmass that will be transported into the region at that time. See the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) outlook for our chance below. Note that we are currently in a MARGINAL RISK, the lowest threat category at this time.

We're not expecting record high temperatures in the mid/upper 90s, but upper 80s to lower 90s are certainly likely for parts of Michigan next week. Behind this system on Thursday, a few showers/storms are possible with a cooler, drier airmass filtering in by Friday.

