Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Strong wave action expected in Lake Michigan this holiday weekend

Wave heights between 3 to 5 feet are expected at times.
FOX17_Day.png
WXMI FOX 17
FOX17_Day.png
Lake Michigan.png
Posted at 7:11 AM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 07:11:08-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Those looking to beat the heat this weekend may turn to Lake Michigan for some relief. If you're headed that way, make sure to pay attention to flags on the beach for safety. Yellow flags indicate caution is advised. Red flags mean do not swim!

Red Flag at Lake Michigan

Strong southwesterly winds will speed up this afternoon and evening, cultivating high wave action along the lakeshore. Waves are expected to reach 3 to 5 feet in some spots, with rip current risks.

Lake Michigan.png

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES have been issued starting Saturday afternoon through Monday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book