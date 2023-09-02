Strong wave action expected in Lake Michigan this holiday weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Those looking to beat the heat this weekend may turn to Lake Michigan for some relief. If you're headed that way, make sure to pay attention to flags on the beach for safety. Yellow flags indicate caution is advised. Red flags mean do not swim!

FOX 17 / File Photo

Strong southwesterly winds will speed up this afternoon and evening, cultivating high wave action along the lakeshore. Waves are expected to reach 3 to 5 feet in some spots, with rip current risks.

WXMI FOX 17

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES have been issued starting Saturday afternoon through Monday.