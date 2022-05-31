Strong to severe storms possible tonight

WEST MICHIGAN - A strong cold front off to our west will blast through the area late this evening and overnight likely generate a round of some thunderstorms. It's possible some of these storms may be on the strong to severe side with large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps an isolated tornado. Make sure to download the FOX 17 weather APP free so you can receive weather watches, warnings, and alerts!

All of Lower Michigan remains in a SLIGHT RISK from the Storm Prediction Center for severe storms. It's one of the lower threat categories, but this system has had a history the past few days of spawning tornadoes, wind damage, and even some hail reports up to around golf ball size. While we're not expecting a severe weather outbreak, some of these cells coming through the state after about 9/10 P.M. may generate some wind or hail. In fact, we think wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph are possible, along with with hail up to 1.25" in diameter. Again, an isolated brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out. See the severe weather threats below.

FOX 17

By Wednesday, the cold front will have cleared the area and cooler, drier air will be filtering in for the remainder of the week. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.