Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN - A powerful spring storm will blast into the Great Lakes this weekend and drive temperatures well into the 60s, but it will also come with showers and storms. Some of these storms may be on the strong to severe side, especially on Sunday. All of central and southern Lower Michigan remains in SLIGHT RISK for severe weather development on Sunday with hail and wind being the main threats.

The better chance for severe weather, including tornadoes, remains south of our state, but the chance of some hail and gusty winds are possible Sunday afternoon here. Take a look at the Storm Prediction Center outlook for Sunday (below). The bulls-eye of orange (or level 3 enhanced risk) remains south of Michigan. It's possible that changes as we draw closer to the event.

FOX 17

Take a look below at the actual storm system moving into the state on Sunday. The first image is valid for 6 A.M. Sunday.

FOX 17

The next image below is valid for 6 P.M. Sunday. We can see the actual storm system or low pressure area, moving/lifting across the state.

FOX 17

Behind this system on Sunday night, colder air will filter in and any lingering precipitation will mix with and changeover to snow showers. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 60s ahead of this system, but likely only in the 40s behind it on Monday and Tuesday.

Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as the severe threat and track of this system could change. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.