Strong storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday A.M.

WEST MICHIGAN - The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has already placed West Michigan in a chance for some strong, perhaps severe storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The image attached to this story shows a 15 percent chance of some stronger storms during that time frame as a low pressure system and its associated warm and cold fronts move through the region.

Here is their discussion in part: Medium-range forecast model guidance continues to highlight the potential for severe thunderstorms across the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes on Tuesday. A powerful mid-level shortwave trough is forecast to move from the North Dakota/Montana/Saskatchewan border east-southeastward into the western Great Lakes on Tuesday and subsequently into the Great Lakes by Wednesday. A reservoir of rich low-level moisture (or lots of humidity) will likely encompass much of the Midwest into the Great Lakes during the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe. Foercast model Mesoscale (or small-scale) details are still uncertain at this time. However, will maintain a highlight over the Upper Midwest/western Great Lakes on Tuesday due to above-average confidence in severe potential.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach about 90 degrees with plenty of humidity or moisture in the air. These storms will likely feed off these conditions and could be strong to possibly severe with hail, wind, and perhaps isolated tornadoes. The ingredients needed for severe storms are moisture, lift, and instability. The moisture (water vapor in the air) will be in place, the lift will be provided by the low pressure system and associated frontal boundaries forcing the air to rise, and the instability will be in place with the air wanting to remain buoyant or rise.

FOX 17 Meteorologists will be watching, monitoring, and tracking these details over the next few days. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts!


