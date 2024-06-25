Watch Now
Winds trigger sirens in West Michigan

Severe Weather Alert
Posted at 7:00 AM, Jun 25, 2024

High winds and Thunderstorms triggered sirens in Ottawa and Kent Counties this morning.

At 0612 hrs the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning-Destructive, for northern Ottawa County. The outdoor warning sirens were employed to warn residents in those areas of the high winds and hail. Damage will be assessed throughout the morning.

—Lou Hunt, Ottawa Co Director of Emergency Management

Thousands are without power as severe weather hit Muskegon County before traveling south along the lakeshore.

