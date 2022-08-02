Storm Prediction Center Outlook: A 'slight' risk for severe storms on Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has placed West Michigan under a "marginal" to "slight" risk for severe weather on Wednesday. Locations under the "slight" risk have an overall greater threat for severe weather on Wednesday.

There will be two waves of showers and storms! A warm front is expected to build into West Michigan early Wednesday morning, providing a few initial showers. While a few storms could be on the stronger side Wednesday morning, the severe weather potential is more likely in the second wave with an associated cold front. The cold front is likely to pass in the evening.

The main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph and hail over an inch in diameter. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out with these passing storms. Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding, as well.

As a reminder, you can always download the FOX 17 Weather App for immediate severe weather alerts. A WATCH means that the conditions are favorable for a severe storm. A WARNING means that severe weather is happening and you need to take action!

Stay updated with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates with the storm potential on Wednesday.