Some stronger storms possible Monday P.M.

WEST MICHIGAN - A cold front arriving in the Monday afternoon/evening time frame will yield the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for the area. While some of us can use the rain, some areas may very likely be missed (again).

See the image below from our forecast model valid for 6 A.M. Monday. It's possible we may have a few dying showers (perhaps a rumble of thunder) coming in late tonight into Monday morning, mainly for locations well north/west of Grand Rapids.

The image attached to this story shows the convective outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for the P.M. hours on Monday and overnight into very early Tuesday morning. We don't expect widespread, prolonged strong to severe storms, one of two cells could trigger a severe thunderstorm warning if they can pulse up to levels that would generate 58 mph wind gusts and/or one inch size hail.

The better chance of stronger storms is actually not in our area, but from Chicago to the south and west. Those locations are in a SLIGHT RISK (or level 2), while southwest lower Michigan is in the lowest threat category of level 1. Take a look at our forecast model below at 6 P.M. Monday. The cold front will be moving through the area with the chance of a broken line of some showers and storms, despite the fact our in-house GRAF Model shows very little.

We expect to build more heat and humidity through the week.