Solar Eclipse: First look at the forecast

WEST MICHIGAN — Although not in the path of totality, Grand Rapids is going to get a better view of this year's Solar Eclipse than 2017! Unfortunately, it comes at a time of year where sunny skies are no sure thing. What can we expect for cloud cover on Monday, April 8?

Historically, Grand Rapids averages 53% possible sunshine in the month of April. But, April 8 specifically, averages 49% possible sunshine, with the last five years at just 37%.

This year's April 8 forecast is showing a mixed bag for cloud cover. Between our 3 main forecast models, the average cloud cover at 2 P.M. Monday is 60% cloud cover, with one model full sunshine and another fully cloudy.

So, while the consensus is partly to mostly cloudy, there is still plenty of time for models to adjust, and hope the sunnier model data holds strong! One other note, lots of areas in the path of totality, including Indiana and Ohio, are trending even cloudier.

With 94% totality just after 3 P.M., you're going to want to pay close attention to later forecasts, because this is a rare opportunity for West Michigan!

For perspective, Grand Rapids was on track for 80% totality of the 2017 Solar Eclipse, but 29% possible sunshine minimized the viewing experience across West Michigan.

