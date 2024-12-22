Snow Update: 10 times as much as this date a year ago

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan's snow for the season has been more impressive than it looks. Through December 22nd, the official snow amount for the season has been more than thirty inches. (Nearly ten times as much as we had received by this same date last year!)

It's almost hard to believe December has received more than nineteen inches.

Each of the episodes of snow have been followed by unseasonably warm air, creating conditions for the snow to disappear almost as quickly as it arrived.

The most popular question this weekend has been: "Will it be a White Christmas"? The answer depends on where you live. Not much additional snow is on the horizon between now and Christmas; and temperatures are going to be only slightly above the freezing mark. Bottom line: most areas will keep at least part of the snow that is still on the ground through Christmas Day.

Any left-over snow will disappear quickly by the end of the upcoming weekend, as temperatures will climb back into the 40s. It's not even impossible for a few spots to flirt with 50-degrees.

The unseasonably warm air is going to linger through the first few days of January.

