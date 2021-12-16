Watch
Smelling smoke? It's coming from Kansas

National Weather Service
Wildfire in Kansas shows up on satellite imagery.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Dec 16, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Along with damage from strong winds, many communities in West Michigan are waking up to the smell of smoke outside.

The National Weather Service says smoke from a wildfire in central Kansas was carried by the strong winds all the way into Michigan. People from Kansas City to Chicago also reported smelling smoke.

The City of Grand Rapids and Kent County Emergency Management Office both issued statements Thursday morning alerting residents about the "dust in the wind." Unfortunately no music from the band Kansas followed the smoke.

