Smelling smoke? It's coming from Kansas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Along with damage from strong winds, many communities in West Michigan are waking up to the smell of smoke outside.

The National Weather Service says smoke from a wildfire in central Kansas was carried by the strong winds all the way into Michigan. People from Kansas City to Chicago also reported smelling smoke.

If you are smelling and seeing smoke, it is from a wildfire in Russell County, Kansas. This nighttime microphysics satellite imagery helps us see hot spots from ongoing wildfires. #kswx pic.twitter.com/mfOGJdKusw — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 16, 2021

6:50 AM Thursday - Does anyone else notice a faint smoky smell? If so, it's most likely from a large fires in Kansas yesterday. https://t.co/n0fCWt4qGh — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) December 16, 2021

(2/2) This was the fire which spread smoke all the way to Chicago overnight. Destruction in Paradise, Kansas: https://t.co/COTMVmUi4b — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) December 16, 2021

The City of Grand Rapids and Kent County Emergency Management Office both issued statements Thursday morning alerting residents about the "dust in the wind." Unfortunately no music from the band Kansas followed the smoke.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube