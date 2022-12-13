SLICK TRAVEL: Rain, snow, and strong wind gusts on tap for mid-week

WEST MICHIGAN — All eyes in the FOX 17 Weather Center are on a system that is expected to sweep into West Michigan on Wednesday. This system is likely to bring a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, snow, and strong wind gusts. When it comes to travel impacts, slick roadways are most likely overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. However, the amount of freezing rain and ice accumulation will all come down to the temperature of the air. Even if the air temperature changes by only a few degrees, that can make a large difference when it comes to ice and slick roads.

Forecast models predict that the system will develop towards the west of Lake Michigan on Tuesday, eventually moving into southwest Michigan early Wednesday morning. Initially, precipitation early Wednesday will be limited and primarily rain. Commutes early Wednesday are likely to be in good shape, aside from isolated slick spots from a small freezing rain potential near I-96.

Skies become dry for the middle of the day on Wednesday before the larger burst of moisture surges in Wednesday night. Heavy rain builds in after 8 p.m. Wednesday, transitioning over to freezing rain and snow near I-96 closer to Midnight.

Thursday morning commutes are likely to be the most impacted as colder air sweeps in. The region near I-96 is likely to be the area where the transition will happen, meaning that freezing rain and sleet are most likely. Freezing rain and sleet can generate black ice on the roads, especially when temperatures are below freezing near the ground. Skies become dry again for the middle of the day on Thursday, before snow showers pick up overnight Thursday and into Friday.

In addition to the mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow ... the wind gusts will also be strong! Wind gusts are likely to build up to 40 mph on Wednesday and Thursday. This could also make travel more challenging.

All-in-all, take your time while traveling during this system. Below is a breakdown of a few of the major highways in West Michigan between Wednesday and Thursday.

The greatest travel impacts will be on US-131 north of Plainwell and on I-96 between Muskegon and Lansing.

