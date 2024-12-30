Ski Report Updated to reflect holiday week conditions

WEST MICHIGAN — The combination of rain and unseasonably warm temperatures through the past weekend have created conditions where a few area ski operations have been forced to suspend operations. Bittersweet (in Otsego) and Cannonsburg (in Rockford) are hoping to open again on New Year's Eve Day, if temperatures allow for making enough snow. The team at Timber Ridge (in Gobles) is hoping to be open again by Thursday or Friday.

Fortunately, with sharply colder temperatures starting New Year's Day, snow-making operations at all statewide ski operations will resume in full force!

Here is a complete directory of the direct links to find up-to-date conditions at ski hills throughout the state,

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

*Closed December 30th - Hoping to reopen New Year's Eve Day

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

*Closed December 30th — Hoping to reopen New Year's Eve Day

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

*Closed through New Year's Day — Hoping to reopen January 2nd or 3rd

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

