Ski Report: December 27-29

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is HERE! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.
Ski hills across the state continue to battle Mother Nature this weekend, as warmer than average weather has continued to prevail.
Although many ski hills and resorts have been making loads of snow, warmer temperatures over the next several days will make that process difficult as well. Not only will afternoon highs climb well above average, overnight temperatures are likely to remain above the freezing mark as well.
Ski Conditions (As of December 26, 2024 Please click the links for the resort you would like to visit for the latest)
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 24"
17 Runs Open
All Lifts are running
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 36"
29 Trails Open
6 out of 10 Lifts Open
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 48"
27 Slopes Open
5 Lifts Open
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 36"
9 out of 22 Trails Open
Hours: 9am - 9pm
Tubing is not open yet
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 48"
8 out of 8 Lifts Open
38 out of 59 Trails Open
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 36"
50 Runs Open
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 8"
5 out of 7 Lifts Open
23 out of 42 Trails Open
1 out of 2 Terrain Parks Open
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 36"
5 out of 5 Lifts Open
10 out of 12 Runs Open
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 36"
All Lifts are Open
45 Trails Open
Night Skiing is ON!
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Scheduled to Open for the season December 26
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 15-28"
Slope Access: 40% (Double 1 Chair Open; Double 2 Chair Closed)
Trail Access: 35%
Tubing Access: 100% (8 Lanes Open)
New this year: Online Ticketing!
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
85% Ski-able Terrain with 61 of 80 acres open
All Lifts are Open!
