Ski Report: December 27-29

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is HERE! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Ski hills across the state continue to battle Mother Nature this weekend, as warmer than average weather has continued to prevail.

Although many ski hills and resorts have been making loads of snow, warmer temperatures over the next several days will make that process difficult as well. Not only will afternoon highs climb well above average, overnight temperatures are likely to remain above the freezing mark as well.

Ski Conditions (As of December 26, 2024 Please click the links for the resort you would like to visit for the latest)

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 24"

17 Runs Open

All Lifts are running

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 36"

29 Trails Open

6 out of 10 Lifts Open

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 48"

27 Slopes Open

5 Lifts Open

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 36"

9 out of 22 Trails Open

Hours: 9am - 9pm

Tubing is not open yet

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 48"

8 out of 8 Lifts Open

38 out of 59 Trails Open

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 36"

50 Runs Open

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 8"

5 out of 7 Lifts Open

23 out of 42 Trails Open

1 out of 2 Terrain Parks Open

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 36"

5 out of 5 Lifts Open

10 out of 12 Runs Open

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 36"

All Lifts are Open

45 Trails Open

Night Skiing is ON!

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Scheduled to Open for the season December 26

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 15-28"

Slope Access: 40% (Double 1 Chair Open; Double 2 Chair Closed)

Trail Access: 35%

Tubing Access: 100% (8 Lanes Open)

New this year: Online Ticketing!

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

85% Ski-able Terrain with 61 of 80 acres open

All Lifts are Open!

