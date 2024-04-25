Severe weather potential in West Michigan this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast in West Michigan over the next few days. Rain is expected to develop late Friday evening, with rounds of rain and thunderstorms lasting through the weekend. As of now, the severe weather potential is focused on Saturday and Sunday. However, the timing and track of the storms could change. You'll want to stay alert and weather aware.

Where is the greatest threat for severe weather?

The Storm Prediction Center has placed West Michigan under a severe weather outlook on Saturday. Most of the region falls under a MARGINAL RISK, which is the lowest level severe storm risk category, represented by the color green.

The region northwest of Grand Rapids, represented by the color yellow, falls under a SLIGHT RISK. Big Rapids, Ludington, and Muskegon fall under the greater risk for severe thunderstorms. For a detailed description of each severe weather risk category, click here.

While we are still several days out, we're keeping an eye on the risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has released an early outlook for Sunday. The primary threat for severe weather remains west of Chicago, as of right now. As we get closer, parts of West Michigan are likely to be placed under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather.

When will thunderstorms develop?

Rounds of rain are likely over the next few days, beginning Friday evening. A system is set to move in after 4 p.m. Friday, with waves of showers and thunderstorms through Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

Strong thunderstorms will be possible between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday.

Skies will dry for the middle of the day on Saturday. This will allow for heat and humidity to build, providing fuel for thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. The more sunshine we see in the middle of the day on Saturday, the more instability that could form.

Thunderstorms are set to develop after 6 p.m. Saturday. Stronger thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night and into Sunday.

What are the main threats?

As of now, the main threats for severe weather will be hail and damaging wind gusts. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will also be possible.

Check back in with FOX 17 for all forecast updates. The severe weather outlook map could adjust, along with the timing and strength of storms.

