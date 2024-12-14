Seasonal Snow Update

WEST MICHIGAN — It might be hard to believe by looking around most of West Michigan, but we have received more than TWO FEET of snow so far this season.

The snow has come in three primary events; the first was a "record-breaking" snow event over Thanksgiving weekend; where Grand Rapids officially picked up 9.2" of snow (for a new record).

The next snow arrived as primarily a lake effect event the first week of December. Even though much of the region had a blanket of snow, temperatures soared into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for the first weekend of December, with the mild air holding on through the early part of last week, causing most of the snow to disappear.

This past week featured another round of accumulating snow, with Grand Rapids officially receiving 8.3" of snow; bringing the total for December so far to 13.4"; and the seasonal total up to 24.7". (By the way, that's more than TEN TIMES as much snow a we had gotten last year to this date; a meager 2.2")

Milder air is on the horizon, along with episodes of rain; and perhaps a period of freezing rain. The combination will again create perfect conditions for the snow to "disappear". High temperatures are likely to make it just above freezing this afternoon (Saturday); into the low-40s on Sunday and close to 50-degrees on Monday.

The next batch of snow likely holds off until the end of the week. At this point, it doesn't look as though it should amount to significant accumulations. Stay with Fox 17 for day-by-day forecast updates as we approach the holidays.

