Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances through the holiday weekend

Scattered showers are expected move through West Michigan
Sunday 4 PM
WXMI FOX 17
Sunday 4 PM
Posted at 6:39 AM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 06:39:53-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the entire weekend. Storms are expected to stay non-severe, mainly bringing a few downpours and some lightning.

We can expect them to stay pretty scattered through the weekend, but it looks like we'll see the storms and showers in waves.

Saturday 10:30 AM

Rain will pass through over the course of the weekend, with some showers later this afternoon too.

Saturday 4:30 PM

Overnight, some thunderstorms may begin to develop.

Sunday 1 AM

Thunderstorm chances increase as we head into Sunday.

Sunday 1 PM

The showers and storms will progress west to east by Sunday evening.

Sunday 4 PM

Sunday 7:30 PM

Overall, showers are expected to bring around half an inch to an entire inch of rain by Sunday evening! Good news for West Michigan farmers!

Rain Accumulation Potential

The rain is definitely needed, as our drought conditions remain severe in portions of Ionia, Kent, and Cass counties.

US Drought Monitor NOAA

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward