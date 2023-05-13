River Bank Run & Volksparade forecast call for cloudy skies and a few showers

WEST MICHIGAN — Get ready to lace up your shoes, it's a great morning for a run! Those headed out to the River Bank Run can expect a cooler morning, with cloudy skies to start their day.

Mostly cloudy skies with hit-or-miss showers will also be possible through the morning. Our temperatures will incrementally rise through the morning, with 70s being reached between 11 am and noon. Shower chances diminish by midday, with mostly cloudy skies lingering through the afternoon, making it a great day for the Volksparade in Holland.

As we move into the rest of the weekend, we can expect to see temperatures a touch cooler for Sunday. Some showers are possible for our southern most communities, but otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies.