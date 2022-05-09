Red flag warnings posted today

WEST MICHIGAN - Red flag warnings are in effect today until 8 P.M. for our northern counties, north of the I-96 corridor. Simply put, that means no burning of any kind!

Vegetation is very dry, very low relative humidities of less than 25 percent are expected today, along with temperatures in the mid/upper 70s, sustained winds from the southeast at 12 to 24 mph, and gusts of 35 to 40 are likely. These conditions create "red flags" and can be dangerous as fires can get out of control quickly. Burning of any kind is not advised and please make sure to be extra careful with outdoor grilling and sparks from ATV's that could ignite dry vegetation.

Conditions will be most critical today and Tuesday, before higher dew point temperatures will drive higher relative humidities and more moisture into the region from Wednesday and beyond. That said, actual rain showers this week will be few and far between with mainly a dry week expected. Only small chances for showers exist as temperatures eventually climb into the mid 80s. Click here for more information.

