RAIN TOTALS: How much did you get?

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan has seen nothing but rain the last 24 hours.

WXMI

Some communities received 2 months worth of rainfall between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

The heaviest totals are focused around the I-94 & I-69 interchange, with Calhoun and Jackson counties racking up over 5" of rain!

Below is the map of radar estimated rainfall, and areas southeast of Grand Rapids had a clear bullseye of heavier bands.

WXMI

In West Michigan, Marshall recorded the highest rainfall amount with 5.95". Meanwhile, all reports in Kent County remained under 2" through Wednesday afternoon.

The biggest flooding concerns on the back end of this system are along the Portage River near Vicksburg, as well as the St. Joseph River in Berrien county.

Going forward, pop-up showers and storms are still possible Thursday and Friday. It seems Saturday will be our first fully dry day!