Our next weather system brings wind and cold

WEST MICHIGAN - A strong, developing low pressure system coming out of the front range of the Rockies will bring windy conditions, rain chances, and brief warmth before temperatures crash on Wednesday! The image attached to this story is valid for 6 P.M. this evening and shows the position of this system moving into the Great Lakes.

Sometimes as these systems (or lows) come across the Rockies, the column of air gets stretched and undergoes what Meteorologists refer to as cyclogenesis. The deepening or strengthening of a low pressure system. In this case, winds will ramp up and rain chances increase this evening and overnight. We may even see a rumble of thunder. Severe weather is not likely in the Great Lakes, but a severe weather outbreak across the deep south is possible with tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. See image below from the Storm Prediction Center.

FOX 17

By the time this system moves east of the area, cold air has plunged into the state and windy conditions with feels like temperatures in the teens are likely on Wednesday. See image below.

FOX 17

While it will be cold enough for lake effect snow, any significant accumulation is unlikely for two reasons. First, the temperature inversion above the ground (where temperatures actually warm) is low to the ground. That puts a limit on possible accumulations. For higher snow totals, we'd want to see an inversion around 8,000 feet or higher. Second, the deep moisture in the atmosphere is already gone. That said, the column of air for significant lake effect needs to be saturated or at least moisture-laden. We expect lake effect and lake enhanced snow showers Wednesday, with a one inch accumulation or so on grassy areas, vegetation, and colder surfaces. As temperatures fall below freezing Wednesday evening/night, we may see some slippery spots on area roadways.

Back to our winds! Take a look at the forecast model below for wind speeds. The image is valid for 6 P.M. today. The larger, whiter numbers are sustained wind speeds over a two-minute period in miles per hour. The "G" number represents the gust. The arrow represents the direction from which the wind is coming. It's possible we see the National Weather Service issue WIND ADVISORY for this event.

FOX 17

The next image is valid for 6 A.M. Wednesday. Note that sustained winds are between 15 and 30 mph, with gusts of 40/45 mph. This will drive wind chills into the teens.

FOX 17

Our final wind image graphic is valid for 6 P.M. Wednesday. Again, notice that winds remain strong but will begin to diminish Wednesday evening/night.

FOX 17

Another, similar weather system will be moving into the Great Lakes on Saturday. This one will follow suit with a similar track. We expect a brief warm up, chance of showers, wind, then crashing temperatures with wind chills back in the teens. Get the latest forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.