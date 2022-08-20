Off and on showers and storms this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN - After all the recent days filled with blue sky and sunshine, more clouds will dominate the area as a low pressure system tracks into the state this weekend. This will generate scattered showers and thunderstorms at times, but not all day rains. Temperatures will be held down to the mid/upper 70s.

This is a slow-moving system, that's why it controls our weather for about two to three days. See image below from our forecast model valid for Sunday at 6 P.M.

FOX 17

We expect to kick this system further east on Monday and see some sunshine finally return with drier conditions. Our severe weather chances with this system are very low, but nonetheless, possible on Saturday. See image below, as areas south and east of Grand Rapids (in green) remain in a MARGINAL RISK (the lowest threat category) for strong to severe storms.

FOX 17

Many areas will likely tally between a quarter and half inch of rain, but other locations that get caught under some of the heavy downpours or multiple storms cells could see more than an inch. See image below from the GFS and European forecast models below.

GFS Forecast Model

European Forecast Model

The start and middle off next week is expected to be drier and sunnier.