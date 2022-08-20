Watch Now
Off and on showers and storms this weekend

No All Day Rains Expected
6Z RPM 12KM Midwest.png
FOX 17
Posted at 8:52 AM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 09:11:50-04

WEST MICHIGAN - After all the recent days filled with blue sky and sunshine, more clouds will dominate the area as a low pressure system tracks into the state this weekend. This will generate scattered showers and thunderstorms at times, but not all day rains. Temperatures will be held down to the mid/upper 70s.

This is a slow-moving system, that's why it controls our weather for about two to three days. See image below from our forecast model valid for Sunday at 6 P.M.

6Z RPM 12KM Midwest2.png

We expect to kick this system further east on Monday and see some sunshine finally return with drier conditions. Our severe weather chances with this system are very low, but nonetheless, possible on Saturday. See image below, as areas south and east of Grand Rapids (in green) remain in a MARGINAL RISK (the lowest threat category) for strong to severe storms.

7 Day - Day 11.png

Many areas will likely tally between a quarter and half inch of rain, but other locations that get caught under some of the heavy downpours or multiple storms cells could see more than an inch. See image below from the GFS and European forecast models below.

DMA GFS Accumulated Rain.png
DMA EURO Accumulated Rain.png

The start and middle off next week is expected to be drier and sunnier. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

