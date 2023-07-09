Northern Lights viewing could be possible in Michigan this week

WEST MICHIGAN — Seeing the Northern Lights falls on a majority of people's bucket list. If values are high enough on Thursday night, it may be possible that West Michigan could pick up on a faint view of the Aurora.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks, forecasts strong Kp values on July 13, which means it could be possible to view the Aurora in Michigan.

University of Alaska Fairbanks, WXMI FOX 17

According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, "Auroral activity will be high(+). Weather permitting, highly active auroral displays will be visible overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin and Iqaluit to Vancouver, Helena, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Bay City, Toronto, Montpelier, and Charlottetown, and visible low on the horizon from Salem, Boise, Cheyenne, Lincoln, Indianapolis and Annapolis."

The natural phenomenon is usually caused by solar winds coming from the sun and Earth's magnetic field.

In West Michigan, we are expecting a variation in cloud cover Thursday, which could prove to be a challenge. If you are interested in seeing the lights, try to avoid city lights.