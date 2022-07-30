Watch Now
Next rain chance arrives Monday

A Thunderstorm also Possible
FOX 17
Posted at 8:26 AM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 08:26:49-04

WEST MICHIGAN - After a beautiful, comfortable weekend weatherwise, we expect a bit more cloudiness on Monday with a chance of a shower/storm as a cold front approaches. Some areas will likely be missed by the much needed precipitation, so this will not be a prolonged, steady rain. You'll also notice the increased humidity by Monday as dew point temperatures return to the mid/upper 60s.

Take a look at the image below from the Storm Prediction Center. Locations south and east of Grand Rapids Monday afternoon remain in a MARGINAL risk (the lowest threat category) for strong to severe storms. Hail and wind are the primary threats, but there's only a very low chance of this.

Following the shower/storm chance Monday, we expect the heat and humidity to ramp up by Wednesday and beyond with readings in the low/mid 90s, high humidity levels, and feels like readings around 100 degrees. We'll have more on this part of the forecast as we draw a little closer to the event. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

