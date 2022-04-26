Near record low temperatures expected next two nights

WEST MICHIGAN - Very cold air for this time of year will be rotating through the Great Lakes the next two days. In fact, we expect some scattered rain showers today as the cold pool of air aloft moves through. There may even be a few wet snowflakes or some graupel mixed in. Highs will only be in the low/mid 40s the next two days. Normal highs have us at 62 degrees!

With partly to mostly cloudy skies and high pressure building into the Great Lakes tonight, low temperatures will likely drop below freezing and perhaps into the mid/upper 20s. Take a look below at the graphic for our three main reporting stations for overnight lows April 27 and 28. These are the record lows for these dates. Our lows the next two nights will be close!

FOX 17

Two National Weather Service offices govern West Michigan. North Webster, Indiana controls and forecasts our extreme southern counties of Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch. This office has issued a FREEZE WARNING for tonight as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing. Cover the plants or bring them in. See image below.

FOX 17

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids forecasts for the remainder of our area. Their discussion this morning stated the growing season has NOT started yet in most of the area, so therefore FREEZE WARNINGS and FROST ADVISORIES will likely not be issued. That said, if any tender vegetation or plants have already been put out, make sure to cover them or bring them inside.

After Thursday morning, we expect temperatures to warm enough not to be a further threat. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.