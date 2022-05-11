Near record high temps expected next 3 days

WEST MICHIGAN - Today, Thursday, and Friday near record breaking high temperatures are expected across the Great Lakes. Look for highs to reach the mid/upper 80s, at least tying or perhaps shattering decade old records.

The image attached to this story shows forecast high temperatures the next three days, plus the record highs. A couple of those records were set about 30 years ago...so indeed long standing.

Wednesday will be more humid than Thursday and Friday with dew point temperatures in the mid 60s or so. Recall that dew points are a measure of moisture in the air. The higher the dew point, the more moisture there is and the stickier it feels. Our forecast models are actually showing lower dew points on Thursday and Friday in the 50s, so slightly drier air, but still hot.

Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 60s. We expect mid 80s, so about 15 to 20 degrees above normal/average.

Once the passage of a frontal system occurs this weekend with some rain chances, temperatures will drop off next week to near normal in the 60s. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.