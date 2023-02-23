More than 600,000 without power in Michigan after ice storm

MICHIGAN - According to USPOWEROUTAGE.COM, more than 665,000 in southern Lower Michigan are without power this morning following a crippling winter storm system producing significant wind and ice accumulations across the region. This storm system almost spanned from coast to coast with blizzard warnings in the Northern Plains.

While the total outages are changing by the minute, the worst of the storm is over. We expect windy conditions today and some light mixed precipitation, but any further heavy ice accretion, sleet, or snow is unlikely.

As you can see from the map attached to this story, the "bullseye" or ground zero for the worst outages are south of Lansing and along the I-94 corridor. This was directly in line with what FOX 17 Meteorologists had been reporting for days. While this storm was a completely different type of storm from the pre-Christmas blizzard, the impacts of this one were far worse with detrimental ice and hundreds of thousands without power.

REALATED: Kalamazoo Co preps for, responds to winter storm — including warming shelters for those without power.

We anticipate a brief, gradual thaw with temperatures in the upper 30s/lower 40s, before sharply colder air punches in tonight. Highs on Friday will only be in the mid/upper 20s! Light snow is possible Friday night into early Saturday morning, before another bigger system with steady to moderate rain and wind arrives on Monday.

