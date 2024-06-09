MORE RAIN: Another wet weekend day

WEST MICHIGAN — For the 20th time in 2024, West Michigan had another day of a quarter inch or more of rain!

While Battle Creek had the highest total, Holland, Grand Rapids, and Kalamazoo also hit or exceeded 0.25" precipitation on June 8.

wxmi

Rain lasted the longest for our northern communities, but received the light rainfall amounts. The front picked up strength into the evening and allowed for the heaviest rain to be dumped south and east of Muskegon and Big Rapids.

This is the 3rd weekend in a row recording rain, dating back to Memorial Day weekend.

Grand Rapids has seen measurable precipitation 73 of the 160 days of 2024. The historical average through June 8 is 71 days.

Grand Rapids has seen above average days of rain every month except February, which only had 5 days compared to the normal of 13.

wxmi

Warmer days are head, and instability looks to build for storm and rain opportunities for the middle and end of this work week.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube