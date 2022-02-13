Mid-week winter storm potential in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The FOX 17 Weather Team is monitoring a potential winter storm for this upcoming Wednesday and Thursday in West Michigan. Since we are still several days away from this system, the exact track and timing of this storm is not certain. However, model guidance is providing confidence that a winter storm is likely! As we get closer to Monday and Tuesday, we will have a better idea of exact snow accumulation in the region. The track and timing of a system is directly related to how much snow West Michigan could receive, the travel impacts, and how quickly temperatures drop.

Comparing the GFS and European model, both are in agreement that this system will start as rain showers late Wednesday evening. It's also going to be very warm on Wednesday! Temperatures will reach highs in the low to middle 40s. In addition to rainfall, the warmer air will allow the existing snow to melt. This will potentially create flooding concerns.

WXMI

Rain showers are expected to persist into Wednesday night, before transitioning over to freezing rain and sleet.

WXMI

Both models show snow showers by Thursday, which could accumulate. The amount of snow that accumulates on Thursday will be directly related to the track of the storm and how quickly cold air settles into the region.

WXMI

Travel impacts are likely for both Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for forecast updates, as this system is subject to change.