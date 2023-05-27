Memorial Day weekend weather in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — This weekend brings honor to those who have served, and we are forever thankful and grateful. The weather this weekend provides some sunshine through the holiday.

We'll see mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday rise to the upper 70s, and by Sunday they break into the 80s.

WXMI FOX 17

Memorial Day brings mostly sunny skies through the whole day. Plenty of sunshine, with a little over 15 hours of daylight. The sun rises at 6:08 A.M. and sets at 9:12 P.M.

The temperatures will be much warmer on Monday, rising to the mid 80s. That's much warmer than average, which tends to be around 74°. If you head outside, make sure to pack the sunscreen, as the UV Index will rise to 8. With a UV Index of 8, skin can burn in just 30 to 45 minutes.