Lakeshore wind advisory through Wednesday A.M.

WEST MICHIGAN - A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for our lakeshore counties from 2 P.M. today through 2 A.M. Wednesday. We expect sustained winds at the lakeshore from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph, with some gusts of 45 to 50 mph during that time frame. Scattered power outages will be possible. There are GALE WARNINGS on Lake Michigan with waves building at 12 to 16 feet! Make sure to staff off piers, jetties, and breakwaters.

Below is a snapshot at 8:30 P.M. this evening from our forecast model showing wind speed, direction, and gusts. Winds are expected to be lighter inland, but still prevalent through at least Tuesday and likely Wednesday.

FOX 17

The larger, whiter number shows sustained winds, the arrow represents the direction from which the wind comes, and the "G" number is the gust. Below is another image valid for 6 P.M. Tuesday. We believe the core of the strongest winds will come through on Tuesday afternoon. '

FOX 17

These winds are being generated by the difference in air pressure between a low pressure system over the Great Lakes and a high pressure system over the northern Plains. Once the low lifts out of the region on Thursday, winds will diminish. See image below and the cold pool of air aloft being generated from a trough in our jetstream.

FOX 17

Our weather will improve significantly on Friday and for the upcoming weekend, but until then, we're plagued with clouds, wind, cold temps, and occasional rain and snow showers. See image below.

FOX 17

A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out the next two days, plus some wet flakes mixing in. Much of the Upper Peninsula has WINTER STORM WARNINGS in effect. Some areas there my see up to ten inches of snow.

Get the complete West Michigan forecast www.fox17online.com/weather.