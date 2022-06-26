Lake Michigan not safe today

WEST MICHIGAN - Winds picking up through the day will generate hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan. Waves will ramp up to around three to five feet with a HIGH BEACH HAZARD for swimmers and beachgoers and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES for boaters.

Wind speeds through the morning hours will only be about 1 to 3 perhaps 2 to 4 feet, but will build to 3 to 5 feet during the afternoon and evening hours. We expect west and northwest winds sustained at about 15 to 25 knots with gusts around 30/35. Take a look at the graphic below. It's our FOX 17 Lake Michigan beach/boaters forecast.The red line along the shore from Grand Haven southward means a HIGH BEACH HAZARD risk. Swimming is NOT advised with waves 3 to 5 feet. North of Grand Haven through Muskegon and Oceana County is a MODERATE BEACH HAZARD risk with waves at 2 to 4 feet. Swimming is possible, but caution needs to be exercised. Boaters on Lake Michigan will see waves build at 3 to 5 feet with SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES in effect. We expect increasing amounts of sunshine through the day. Winds are expected to gradually diminish after sunset. Waves will diminish by daybreak Monday.

